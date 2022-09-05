EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The new school year is getting underway for districts across Rhode Island.

To get a sense of how districts are doing and what challenges they’re facing, 12 News sent a five-question survey to every superintendent.

Their responses will be released at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as part of our Back to School coverage on 12 News This Morning and WPRI.com.

The Questions

  1. How is inflation impacting your district?
  2. Are you experiencing a staffing shortage with teachers or support staff? (Please explain)
  3. What’s being done to hire/retain teachers in your district?
  4. How many layoff notices has your district sent out for the 2022-23 school year?
  5. What is the single biggest challenge your district faces going into the 2022-23 school year?

