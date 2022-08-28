EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many students in Rhode Island and Massachusetts will be returning to classrooms on Monday with significantly fewer restrictions than this time last year.

The recent easing of Covid-19 quarantining, and testing guidelines is giving both kids and teachers a more positive outlook on the upcoming semester.

“We’re heading into the school year with a very positive outlook. It’s a brand-new start. Hopefully putting Covid in the rear-view mirror. We have a lot of new staff. A lot of new initiatives.” Said Courtney Monterecy, Principal at Fogarty Elementary School.

Public school systems beginning class tomorrow include Barrington, Cranston, and Providence, which has added six new speed cameras to school zones in the city.

East Providence, Central Falls and Pawtucket will also turn bring back their speed cameras on their first day of school on Wednesday.

Chief of the East Providence Police Department, Christopher Francesconi, warned drivers to watch how fast they’re driving while around school zones.

“A reminder. Obviously, never ever pass a school bus that’s actively loading or unloading children.” Said Chief Francesconi

Students in Attleboro public schools will also be returning to class tomorrow and those attending the high school will be among the first to enter the newly built building.

The city’s previous high school was more than 50 years old.