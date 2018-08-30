Start of year at Tiverton High, Middle Schools delayed one day

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Some students in Tiverton are getting an extra day of summer, after the teachers union successfully convinced the school committee to delay the start of the school year because of renovation projects that are still wrapping up at two schools.

Tiverton Middle School and Tiverton High School will now begin their school year on Wednesday, Sept. 5, instead of on the 4th. Elementary school students will still return to the classroom on Tuesday the 4th.

The decision was made at an emergency meeting of the Tiverton School Committee Thursday afternoon, when teachers said they didn’t have enough time to set up their classrooms because of renovations and cleaning that still needs to be done before the start of school.

Both schools have been under construction to fix the heating system, roof and ceiling, among other projects, after voters approved a $15 million bond in 2016.

Teachers at Thursday’s meeting said because of the construction, they haven’t been able to access their classrooms this summer to set up for the school year, and many classrooms still need to be cleaned and waxed to remove dust and debris from the construction work.

“There’s a coat of dust everywhere in that room,” said math teacher Andrea Silvia, noting that her room has a new ceiling and heating system. “If a child has any allergies, they’re certainly going to be affected by the state of that classroom. I would not let my own child go in there.”

“I think a one day delay for the high school and the middle school is not too much to ask, and in the best interest of everyone,” NEA Tiverton president Amy Mullin said.

The initial plan was to have teachers briefly access their classrooms on Friday but cleaning and work would still be going on in the school. Now, teachers will have the whole day Tuesday to set up classroom and prepare to welcome students on Wednesday.

“As anyone knows who has done renovations, things don’t go as planned, things take longer,” said Deborah Pallasch, a school committee member. “Our teachers, our maintenance staff and our construction crew have been fantastic, and despite the little hiccup it’s going to be a great year.”

Pallasch said the school district would request a waiver from the Rhode Island Department of Education to try and avoid having to make up the lost day at the end of the year.