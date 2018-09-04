South Kingstown, Narragansett go back to school amid heat, water advisories

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Tuesday was the first day of classes for students in South Kingstown and Narragansett and their schools are stocked up on bottled water not only due to the heat and humidity , but also because a boil water advisory remains in effect in the towns.

Both school districts also let students out early, with a two-hour early dismissal in South Kingstown and a 90-minute early dismissal in Narragansett.

South Kingstown also canceled all after-school activities.

The boil water advisory was issued last week after E. coli bacteria was detected in five public water systems, affecting about 38,000 customers.

In the meantime, a Heat Advisory has been expanded to include nearly all of Southern New England, with feel-like temperatures in the low to mid-90s expected.

A number of school districts including East Providence, North Kingstown, Cumberland and West Warwick have also issued early dismissals for Tuesday.

In Providence, city leaders announced that public water parks will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday so residents can cool off.