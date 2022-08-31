EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If your teen isn’t getting anywhere from eight to 10 hours of sleep a night, every night, chances are they are living in a state of chronic sleep loss.

In California, middle and high school students will be able to hit snooze beginning this school year after the state passed a first-of-its-kind law in 2019.

The law, requiring public high school classes begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and that middle schools start no earlier than 8 a.m., went into effect this July.

While the idea of pushing school start times back has been held locally, specifically in Barrington and East Greenwich, California is the first state to make the drastic changes statewide.

Several years ago, Seattle Public Schools reorganized school start times. Most middle and all of the district’s 18 high schools shifted their opening bells almost an hour later, from 7:50 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

A University of Washington study looked at student grade point averages and attendance before and after the change, and found both improved when teens got the extra sleep.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended in 2014 that middle and high schools begin classes no earlier than 8:30 a.m., and research shows teenagers benefit from eight to ten hours of sleep nightly.

“On a practical level, this research indicates that the average teenager in today’s society has difficulty falling asleep before 11:00 pm and is best suited to wake at 8:00 am or later,” the study states.

Dr. Jared Saletin, associate director of the Bradley Hospital Sleep Research Laboratory, said even a couple of hours of short sleep per night can have a “detrimental impact” in various ways.

“On the way we think, our attention, our learning, our ability to focus during the day. It can have an impact on the way we feel our mood.”

Saletin said not only that, but one’s physical health can be negatively impacted by bad sleeping habits.

“Our metabolism, our immune system… are all taking a hit by inadequate sleep, even by a few hours at night,” he added.

Saletin said these are some of the reasons why he feels the conversation about delaying school start times is one worth having.

“There’s evidence to now show that even an hour of delayed school for high schoolers, yes, it’s associated with more sleep, but it’s also associated with better grades and better outcomes for teens,” he explained.

Saletin said getting enough sleep along with a consistent schedule is key, and that trying to make up sleep will only hurt you later on.