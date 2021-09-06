Sherman students to learn at Gorton building as mold issue is addressed

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — As the Warwick school district works to mitigate a “widespread” mold issue at Sherman Elementary, students will instead be taught at the Gorton administrative building, according to an email that went out to parents.

The email says the district is still finalizing plans to hold classes on the first floor of the Draper Avenue building, which previously served as Gorton Junior High School until its closure in 2016.

“We truly want students in school and we also want to keep the Sherman community together with their teachers, principal, nurse and custodians,” the email read. “We feel this is the best solution that will provide a facility with all of the typical school amenities.”

In the meantime, administrative employees will work in offices on the second floor and satellite locations.

12 News reached out to the district’s superintendent and Sherman’s principal to verify the move, but have not yet heard back.

The school year in Warwick begins on Wednesday, so Sherman students will be learning remotely until their temporary classrooms are ready, according to the superintendent.

The district’s head of facilities told 12 News the mold was first discovered in mid-August, but it wasn’t until an outside cleaning company was brought in to clean it that the issue was determined to be widespread.

School officials have scheduled a meeting for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Warwick Veterans Middle School to discuss the details and next steps.