PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Students in more than a dozen districts across Rhode Island will return to the classroom for a full school day Friday after classes were canceled or dismissed early due to the lingering heat.

The Providence Public Schools Department announced that the 19 schools that were closed Thursday due to the heat will be back open Friday. However, the capital city has once again canceled outdoor recess and activities districtwide.

Though it isn’t expected to be as hot Friday, the district is urging families to emphasize the importance of staying hydrated and dressing appropriately to their children.

The district is in the process of procuring more air conditioners for classrooms to prevent school closures and early dismissals in the future.

“We understand the challenges that extreme heat conditions can bring and we appreciate families’ cooperation and understanding,” the district said in a statement. “The safety and well-being of our students and staff are of the utmost importance, and we will continue to monitor the weather.”

The district plans on monitoring the temperatures of classrooms and making adjustments as needed to maximize airflow. There will also be additional fans and self-serve water stations available in all schools.

The Pinpoint Closing Network was free of school closures and early dismissal notices Thursday evening.