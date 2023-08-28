PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As students head back to school, they’ll once again be crossing streets that many people drive down.
Providence’s automated speed cameras will be back online starting Monday, Sept. 18, and will be active every school day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The previously installed cameras will start issuing tickets immediately, while those added to new locations will issue warnings for the first 30 days.
Officials said the new locations will start issuing tickets on Nov. 1. Those include Smith Street at Eaton Street, Hartford Avenue at Longo Street, Prairie Avenue at Ocean Street, Eaton Street at Roslyn Avenue, Dexter Street at Daboll Street, 812 Douglas Ave. and 961 Eddy St.
If you’re caught on camera going 11 miles per hour or more above the speed limit, you’ll get a $50 ticket in the mail. There are typically signs posted in every active school zone notifying drivers about the speed cameras.
The city of Providence said it issued more than $2.6 million in school zone speed camera tickets during the last school year.
Here’s a list of camera locations in Providence and other cities:
Providence
- 100-200 block of Douglas Avenue in front of Times Squared Academy, targeting westbound traffic
- 182 Thurbers Ave. at the Juanita Sanchez High School, targeting eastbound traffic
- 100 block of Blackstone Boulevard in front of the Lincoln School, targeting southbound traffic
- 400-500 block of Plainfield Street at the Laurel Hill Annex Elementary, also known as the Frank Spaziano Elementary School, targeting westbound traffic
- 300-400 block of Hope Street at the Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, targeting northbound traffic
- 100 block of Bridgham Street at Central High School targeting northbound traffic.
- 520 Hope St. at Providence Center School
- 93 Cranston St. at Providence Career and Technical Academy
- Dexter Street at Waldo Street at the Alfred Lima Elementary School
- 387 Branch Ave. at A-Venture Academy
- 187 Douglas Ave. at the Times 2 Academy
- 593 Academy Ave. at La Salle Academy
- 50 Laurel Hill Ave. at the Achievement First Mayoral Academy
- 773 Chalkstone Ave. at the Nathanael Greene Middle School
- 114 Olney St. at Hope High School
- 179 Thurbers Ave. at Roger Williams Middle School
- 417 Charles St. at Esek Hopkins Middle School
- 301 Butler Ave. at Lincoln School
- 812 Douglas Ave. at Veazie Street School
- 156 Reservoir Ave. at Reservoir Avenue Elementary School
Central Falls
- Lonsdale Avenue at Blackstone Valley Prep
- 500 block of Hunt Street at Ella Risk Elementary School
- 100 block of Hunt Street at Raices Dual Language Academy
- Broad Street at The Learning Community
- Illinois Street at Central Falls High School
- Pine Street at Captain Hunt School
- Washington Street at Calcutt Middle School
East Providence
- 3070 Pawtucket Ave. at St. Mary Academy Bay View
- 2680 Pawtucket Ave. at Kent Heights School
- 179 Forbes St. at Riverside Middle School
- 42 Bishop Ave. at St. Margaret School
- 2000 Pawtucket Ave. at East Providence High School
Pawtucket
Intersections
- Cottage St & Newport Ave
- Armistice Blvd & Newport Ave
- Division St & Prospect St
- Thurston St & Main St & Lonsdale Ave
- Smithfield Ave & Mineral Spring Ave
- Lonsdale Ave & Mineral Spring Ave
- Benefit St & Newport Ave
- George St & Marrin St
- Goff Ave & Dexter St
- Division St & School St
- Newport Ave & Beverage Hill Ave
- School St & Main St
- Power Rd & Mineral Spring Ave
- George R Bennett Hwy & Armistice Blvd
- Main St & Roosevelt Ave
Schools
- Potter Burns Elementary School & Lyman B Goff Middle School
- Nathaniel Greene Elementary School
- Flora S Curtis Elementary School
- St Francis J Varieur Elementary School
- Samuel Slater Middle School & Virginia Cunningham Elementary School
- Charles Shea High School
- Joseph Jenks Middle School
- Agnes Little Elementary School
- Curvin McCabe Elementary School