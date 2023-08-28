PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As students head back to school, they’ll once again be crossing streets that many people drive down.

Providence’s automated speed cameras will be back online starting Monday, Sept. 18, and will be active every school day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The previously installed cameras will start issuing tickets immediately, while those added to new locations will issue warnings for the first 30 days.

Officials said the new locations will start issuing tickets on Nov. 1. Those include Smith Street at Eaton Street, Hartford Avenue at Longo Street, Prairie Avenue at Ocean Street, Eaton Street at Roslyn Avenue, Dexter Street at Daboll Street, 812 Douglas Ave. and 961 Eddy St.

If you’re caught on camera going 11 miles per hour or more above the speed limit, you’ll get a $50 ticket in the mail. There are typically signs posted in every active school zone notifying drivers about the speed cameras.

The city of Providence said it issued more than $2.6 million in school zone speed camera tickets during the last school year.

Here’s a list of camera locations in Providence and other cities:

Providence

100-200 block of Douglas Avenue in front of Times Squared Academy, targeting westbound traffic

182 Thurbers Ave. at the Juanita Sanchez High School, targeting eastbound traffic

100 block of Blackstone Boulevard in front of the Lincoln School, targeting southbound traffic

400-500 block of Plainfield Street at the Laurel Hill Annex Elementary, also known as the Frank Spaziano Elementary School, targeting westbound traffic

300-400 block of Hope Street at the Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, targeting northbound traffic

100 block of Bridgham Street at Central High School targeting northbound traffic.

520 Hope St. at Providence Center School

93 Cranston St. at Providence Career and Technical Academy

Dexter Street at Waldo Street at the Alfred Lima Elementary School

387 Branch Ave. at A-Venture Academy

187 Douglas Ave. at the Times 2 Academy

593 Academy Ave. at La Salle Academy

50 Laurel Hill Ave. at the Achievement First Mayoral Academy

773 Chalkstone Ave. at the Nathanael Greene Middle School

114 Olney St. at Hope High School

179 Thurbers Ave. at Roger Williams Middle School

417 Charles St. at Esek Hopkins Middle School

301 Butler Ave. at Lincoln School

812 Douglas Ave. at Veazie Street School

156 Reservoir Ave. at Reservoir Avenue Elementary School

Central Falls

Lonsdale Avenue at Blackstone Valley Prep

500 block of Hunt Street at Ella Risk Elementary School

100 block of Hunt Street at Raices Dual Language Academy

Broad Street at The Learning Community

Illinois Street at Central Falls High School

Pine Street at Captain Hunt School

Washington Street at Calcutt Middle School

East Providence

3070 Pawtucket Ave. at St. Mary Academy Bay View

2680 Pawtucket Ave. at Kent Heights School

179 Forbes St. at Riverside Middle School

42 Bishop Ave. at St. Margaret School

2000 Pawtucket Ave. at East Providence High School

Pawtucket

Intersections

Cottage St & Newport Ave

Armistice Blvd & Newport Ave

Division St & Prospect St

Thurston St & Main St & Lonsdale Ave

Smithfield Ave & Mineral Spring Ave

Lonsdale Ave & Mineral Spring Ave

Benefit St & Newport Ave

George St & Marrin St

Goff Ave & Dexter St

Division St & School St

Newport Ave & Beverage Hill Ave

School St & Main St

Power Rd & Mineral Spring Ave

George R Bennett Hwy & Armistice Blvd

Main St & Roosevelt Ave

Schools