School officials, parents prepare for scorching heat as classes begin

(WPRI) — It’s back to school for many kids across the state this week, and with feel-like temperatures above 100 degrees, parents and school officials are watching the forecast closely.

Eyewitness News caught up with a couple of parents at the India Point Park playground Monday, enjoying the waning hours of school vacation.

“We’re having a picnic in the park, we’ll probably hit the beach tomorrow because it’ll be really hot…and prepare for the school year,” said Stephanie Moniz of North Providence.

With the temperatures and humidity soaring over the next couple of days, schools are preparing.

Karen Tarasevich, the Superintendent of Schools in West Warwick, tells Eyewitness News that they are trying to keep the buildings as cool as they can. Normally, she said they don’t allow the kids to have water bottles in the classrooms, but they are making an exception this week.

Tarasevich also said they’ll have extra bottled water if needed.

At East Providence High School, window fans are visible from the street. Freshmen begin classes on Tuesday and grades 10-12 begin on Wednesday.

“You just have to approach these things with a grain of common sense,” Moniz said. “If you know you’d be uncomfortable on that day, chances are your child would be too.”

She said she plans on giving her son extra water and cool snacks.

Schools will be limiting gym class to non-strenuous activities and some will have indoor recess while the heat remains at dangerous levels.

“They’ll have indoor recess, correct, and I know they did ice cream for the kids last year…and that would be awesome if they did that again,” Sarah Rix of East Providence said.

Rix’s three kids skipped around the playground under the warm summer sun Monday. She said she is concerned about the heat in the schools.

“Put them in tank tops, sunscreen, shorts, flip flops..what more can you do when the school is hot and there’s a heat advisory going on?” Rix questioned.

Some schools in the Boston area, like Lawrence and Haverhill, have already planned for early dismissals this week due to the heat.

That’s something Tarasevich hopes doesn’t have to happen here, because it can be difficult for the parents due to child care and bus drivers are just learning their new routes.

“We hope we don’t need an early dismissal, but if it becomes unhealthy or unsafe, we will do what we have to do,” Tarasevich said.