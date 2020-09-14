RI students, parents get ready for first day of school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time since mid-March, some students and teachers will be back in the classroom on Monday.

On the first day of school, for most districts in Rhode Island, it comes with the option, at least for some students, of in-person learning.

Providence and Central Falls were the two districts whose coronavirus numbers were too high for full in-person learning at the decision deadline. But, the state is allowing Providence to have a partial re-opening for in-person classes.

On Monday, Pre-K, Kindergarten, and first-grade students in Providence will return to the school building.

Since sixth-graders and ninth-graders will have a mixture of in-person and at-home learning, some students will start returning to middle school and high school buildings.

Sophomores will have two weeks of remote learning while upperclassmen will have the first four weeks at home.

The Providence School District said they will spend the first five days in a special curriculum focusing on the new way they will be working in a classroom and the social and emotional aspects of these changes.

This comes one day after the district released the results of coronavirus-related health and safety walkthroughs for each city school. Target 12 Investigative Reporter Walt Buteau uncovered the findings show a basic readiness in most buildings, but there is still a wide variety of issues the district had to work on.

District spokeswoman Laura Hart said since those walkthroughs, they have added hand sanitizer to every classroom and rearranged desks to maintain social distancing. Windows will be open and fans will be used to ensure fresh air, particularly in buildings without modern HVAC systems.

Over the weekend, parents had the chance to call the district and ask questions about the reopening process. Providence schools said teachers were also reaching out to families.

The Providence Teachers Union will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to announce a first-in-the-nation action regarding the health and safety of Providence school buildings and to detail results of its own school readiness assessments of school conditions.