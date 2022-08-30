PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The capital city gathered Tuesday to celebrate the latest renovations to Classical High School.

The first phase of the renovation project converted the former media center and locker into a classroom “swing space” for students as the project heads into its next phase.

The second phase of the project will include updating classrooms, the nurse’s office, media labs and administrative officers. Those renovations are expected to begin later in the school year.

“As a graduate of Classical High School, I could not be more proud to unveil this newly-renovated classroom space to our families,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said. “I stand with partners today as we move forward with transforming our school buildings and delivering the schools that will prepare our kids for the 21st century.”

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said the renovations are “further proof of Rhode Island’s unwavering commitment to our kids.”

“Youth across Providence deserve and learn best in student-centered, state-of-the-art facilities,” she said. “I am thrilled to watch these once-in-a-lifetime investments take shape in Providence Public Schools and look forward to watching students learn, grow and thrive as they prepare for their next chapter.”