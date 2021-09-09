Providence students return to school as district works to fill teaching vacancies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of students in Providence returned to school in person Thursday as the district scrambles to fill 124 vacant teaching positions.

Of those 124 vacancies, 73 are classroom teaching positions. Providence has been scrambling to fill open jobs after 188 teachers resigned or retired in 2021, more than 100 of them leaving the state-run district over the summer. Another 152 teachers resigned or retired in calendar year 2020.

“The numbers are similar to every year,” Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said. “There is no need to worry, the district is on it.”

This is the third year since the state took control over the school district. Gov. Dan McKee said he wants a direct role in oversight to better assist what education leaders have deemed a failing district.

“We continue to work to make sure we make significant improvements and growth in terms of our students in Providence,” McKee said.

Infante-Green said as of Thursday, only 18 of the 73 classroom teaching positions remain open with the remainder currently being filled in by substitutes.

This comes the same year the district hired a new interim superintendent. Dr. Javier Montañez tells 12 News the district and state are working together to ensure a successful school year.

“They are going to be meeting new friends, meeting teachers, for the first time in a while,” he said. “My number one goal is they are back in person, having fun and learning.”