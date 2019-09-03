Providence students head back to class with district on mend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After a summer spent attempting to rebound from the scathing Johns Hopkins report, Providence Public Schools opened its doors to students Tuesday for the start of a new year.

Eyewitness News spoke to interim school superintendent Dr. Frances Gallo Tuesday morning and she said despite work still needing to be done, Providence schools are heading in the right direction.

“The buildings are good to go. Gilbane finished over the weekend. Aramark continued and made sure every room was very clean at the last school that we had that we were really worried about, but they pulled it off,” said Gallo. “Mr. Niemeyer the principal was there during the weekend to make sure that everything was just the way it should be.”

Over the past few months, the district has been in repair mode – fixing building infrastructure, systematic issues, and working to increase morale for teachers ahead of the new year.

One of the most damaging items covered in the Johns Hopkins report was the decaying conditions of many of the buildings.

This summer, teams contracted through Aramark have been working to make the schools clean and safe for children.

In July, Gallo was appointed to serve as the interim superintendent.

She will serve a 90 day period before State Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green appoints her own when the state takes over the district in the fall.

Last week, Eyewitness News asked Gallo about the state of the school buildings.

Gallo said crews would likely be working through Labor Day weekend to get the work done.

When asked whether Aramark was doing enough to fix the schools Gallo said, “they have stepped up to the plate. I cannot comment on whatever came before, but they are doing a very good job. And they helped us out with the neighborhood cleanups. I think they have done a good job. It’s hard when there is construction in a building. You can’t clean around it when there is dust and everything else. I think they did the best they could.”

Gallo has pledged to visit each of the schools during the first two weeks of class. Those school visits begin on Tuesday.

