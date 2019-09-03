Providence speed cameras back in operation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – As students return to school in Providence Tuesday, speed cameras placed around the capital city are also set to make a return.

Speed cameras at five locations began operation in January 2018 without any warning to residents or commuters. That number increased to 10 speed cameras in March 2018.

Providence Public Safety urged drivers to take it easy as the kids head back to school.

Please drive slowly around Providence schools as children return to school this morning Speed enforcement begins so go slow for our precious kids and teachers. SMP — Pvd Public Safety (@PvdPublicSafety) September 3, 2019

According to Lindsay Lague, public information officer for the public safety commissioner’s office, cameras will be posted within a quarter-mile of a school and will be active between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on school days, Monday through Fridays.

The new locations are as follows:

897 Broad St. (Highlander Charter School)

93 Cranston St. (Providence Career and Technical Academy)

Dexter Street at Waldo Street (Alfred Lima Elementary School)

387 Branch Ave. (A-Venture Academy)

187 Douglas Ave. (Times 2 Academy)

Across from 593 Academy Ave. (LaSalle Academy)

Warnings will be sent to violators instead of tickets at the new locations for the first month. After that, drivers will be fined $50.

Cameras returning are:

50 Laurel Hill Ave. (Achievement First Mayoral Academy)

773 Chalkstone Ave. (Nathanael Greene Middle School)

Across from 114 Olney St. (Hope High School)

515 Mount Pleasant Ave. (Mount Pleasant High School)

179 Thurbers Ave. (Roger Williams Middle School)

417 Charles St. (Esek Hopkins Middle School)

301 Butler Ave. (Lincoln School)

812 Douglas Ave. (Veazie Street School)

156 Reservoir Ave. (Reservoir Avenue Elementary School)

Officials rotate cameras sometimes based on the number of violations issued and placed in some areas with problematic traffic and speed concerns. While problematic traffic and speeding concerns are a main issue across the city, speed cameras haven’t been placed in every neighborhood.

The controversial launch of speed cameras led city officials to organize and change the way warnings and tickets are issued. Between Jan. 16, 2018 and March 2018, 17,028 speeding tickets were generated by the speed cameras according to Billy Kepner, a spokesperson for Providence Municipal Court. That averages to 387 per day.

A police officer and an employee of Conduent — the vendor that maintains the cameras — will review each photo violation before the ticket is mailed to offenders for payment.