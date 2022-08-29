PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Back to school means many students crossing the streets you typically drive.
Providence’s automated speed cameras are back online Monday morning as students start their first day of school. They will be activated every school day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Aside from the usual cameras, six additional cameras went live in the capital city earlier this year.
Those locations include:
- Douglas Avenue near Times Squared Academy
- Thurber’s Avenue near Juanita Sanchez High School
- Blackstone Boulevard near Lincoln School
- Plainfield Street near Laurel Hill Annex Elementary
- Hope Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary
- Bridgham Street near Central High School
If you’re caught on camera going 11 mph or faster over the speed limit, you’ll receive a $50 ticket in the mail. There are typically several visible signs warning drivers of where the school zones are.
Speed cameras in East Providence, Pawtucket and Central Falls are scheduled to reactivate on Wednesday.