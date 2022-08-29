PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Back to school means many students crossing the streets you typically drive.

Providence’s automated speed cameras are back online Monday morning as students start their first day of school. They will be activated every school day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aside from the usual cameras, six additional cameras went live in the capital city earlier this year.

Those locations include:

Douglas Avenue near Times Squared Academy

Thurber’s Avenue near Juanita Sanchez High School

Blackstone Boulevard near Lincoln School

Plainfield Street near Laurel Hill Annex Elementary

Hope Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary

Bridgham Street near Central High School

If you’re caught on camera going 11 mph or faster over the speed limit, you’ll receive a $50 ticket in the mail. There are typically several visible signs warning drivers of where the school zones are.

Speed cameras in East Providence, Pawtucket and Central Falls are scheduled to reactivate on Wednesday.