PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Public School District (PPSD) is holding a hiring career event on Tuesday in an effort to have fully staffed classrooms this school year.

The hiring event is for hard-to-fill positions, like math, science, and special education, as well as nurses and psychologists.

Candidates will have a chance to interview with hiring managers on the spot.

“The upcoming hiring event hosted by the Providence Public School District exemplifies our unwavering commitment to making sure students have quality educators supporting them to reach their highest potential. PPSD is taking action to attract a diverse pool of talented educators and ensure the district continues to move forward,” said Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.

According to the district, selected candidates will be eligible for hiring incentives and bonus packages starting at $5,000. Other incentives include a $2,500 bonus for experienced teachers, and $25,000 in loan forgiveness for educators of color, among other things.

The hiring event is by appointment only and will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at E-Cubed Academy.