Providence College welcomes students back to campus on move-in day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some local college students will start heading back to campus on Thursday including Providence College.

First-year students began moving in around 7 a.m. with all other students moving in starting Sunday.

Move-in day is normally a time of nervousness and excitement, but even more so this year as schools continue to try and navigate through the ongoing pandemic.

Like all colleges and universities in the Ocean State, Providence College is requiring students to be vaccinated in order to be on campus this fall. There are some exemptions allowed.

As of last week, 95% of undergraduate students were fully vaccinated with another 2% partially vaccinated, according to the school. Eighty-five percent of full/time faculty and staff members have submitted proof of full vaccination so far.

All students and staff also have to wear a mask inside all campus buildings regardless of vaccination status.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island College pushed back the start of college until Sept. 8 to give students more time to get vaccinated and provide documentation to the school.

“The way we’re going to eventually build to not have to follow these mitigations, is if we follow the guidelines now, so that hopefully, ideally, I’d love to see by the end of, after midterms and later on in the semester, we can begin to loosen up some of these expectations and do our best to slowly get back to the way we remember it was before all of this happened,” RIC President Dr. Frank D. Sánchez said.

As for other schools, first-year students at the University of Rhode Island can begin moving in on Sept. 1 based on their major.

Meanwhile, move-in day for first-year and transfer students at Brown University is slated for Sept. 2.