PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The new school year is here!

Students can officially move into their dorms at Providence College on Thursday for the 2023-24 academic year.

PC is welcoming its largest freshman class in the school’s history, with 1,205 students being welcomed to campus.

More than 56% of those students are female and 14% are first-generation college students.

Students in the class of 2027 are coming from 30 states and 13 countries, with different business and science-related majors being the most popular majors.

Returning students will move in on Sunday and classes begin on Monday.

Here’s a look at move-in dates for other schools across the state: