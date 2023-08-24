PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The new school year is here!
Students can officially move into their dorms at Providence College on Thursday for the 2023-24 academic year.
PC is welcoming its largest freshman class in the school’s history, with 1,205 students being welcomed to campus.
More than 56% of those students are female and 14% are first-generation college students.
Students in the class of 2027 are coming from 30 states and 13 countries, with different business and science-related majors being the most popular majors.
Returning students will move in on Sunday and classes begin on Monday.
Here’s a look at move-in dates for other schools across the state:
- Roger Williams University: Thursday, Aug. 24
- Rhode Island College: Friday, Aug. 25
- Johnson & Wales University: Saturday, Aug. 26
- Brown University: Wednesday, Aug. 30
- Bryant University: Thursday, Aug. 31
- University of Rhode Island: Friday, Sept. 1
- Salve Regina University: Friday, Sept. 1
- Rhode Island School of Design: Sunday, Sept. 3