NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Pell Elementary School celebrated recently-completed building renovations Wednesday.

Those renovations included the construction of a new school welcome center.

The building was also expanded to include an additional eight classrooms, two resource rooms, 188 new lockers and more bathrooms, as well as traffic safety and stormwater management improvements, according to the city.

“We really wanted to have a place where families come, they can hang out, they can meet with people, they can use a computer, they can bring their children,” Principal Traci Westman said. “We want everybody here. We want you in as much as possible now that COVID is over.”

The entire expansion project cost the city roughly $7.5 million.