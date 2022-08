PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — As parents prepare to send their little ones back to school in the coming days, the Pawtucket Police Department is offering to help inspect and install car seats for free.

The event is expected to be held at the city’s police headquarters at 121 Roosevelt Avenue.

Police say parents who show up can enter the front lobby to check in.

The event is scheduled to take place from 12PM to 4PM on Tuesday, August 30th.