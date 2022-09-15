PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Henry J. Winters Elementary School will reopen on Friday, Sept. 16, after construction issues caused the school to close for two days.

“We look forward to having students and staff back in our new beautiful Elementary School,” Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McWilliams said in a letter Thursday. “We thank the parents and families for your patience and understanding during the challenges of the past week.”

Earlier this week, construction crews hit an underground line, knocking out the power. A generator wasn’t immediately available.

The school had previous issues related to construction this month. The start of the school year was delayed until Sept. 6 because of a failed fire alarm.