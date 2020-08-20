Organization passes out 16K backpacks full of school supplies to RI students

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A local organization is working to alleviate one concern of parents before their kids return to this fall: what school supplies they might need.

It may have been easier to cancel the event altogether because of COVID-19, but those who plan the “Back to School Celebration of Rhode Island” said that wasn’t an option.

“We understand the needs Rhode Island families are facing in the middle of this pandemic,” Founder Jorge Cardenas said.

Now in it’s 21st year, the organization packed 16,000 backpacks full of supplies, including notebooks, pens and pencils.

“As we adapt to this new world, so has this celebration.” Superintendent of Providence Public Schools Harrison Peters said.

Normally, thousands of families would line up for school supplies, but this year the handout was toned down. Bags were instead passed out over the course of several weeks to nearly 10 school districts statewide. From there, the schools will decide what students get them.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza praised the organization for their months of coordination around the virus.

“Everything we want to do with our school is to provide the environment so kids can thrive and excel,” Elorza said. “We want to make it so that all they have to focus on is being the best student they can be.”

Cardenas said he hopes next year the celebration will feel a little more normal.