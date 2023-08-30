PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The new school year in Pawtucket brings with it a new face.

Patricia Royal has stepped into the position of superintendent of schools and said she is committed to boosting student success by kickstarting new learning initiatives.

Royal said a focus on reading is fundamental to a flourishing student body.

“Once you learn how to read, you can do science. Most of our science assessments are reading. Most of our math word problems are reading. It just touches every core curriculum area,” she said.

Due to that, she has made it her goal to flood the district with books to improve literacy in the city.

“My goal would be bringing in 10,000 books to our district. I really want to flood our schools and our homes with books,” she explained. “The more they read, the better they get. The more they read, the better they comprehend. The more they read, it impacts all of the other core areas in school so they become a better overall academic performer.”

Additionally, Royal said her main goal is boosting the graduation rate, noting reading comprehension at an early age plays a big part in that.

She also said she wants to bolster opportunities for students to find success toward the end of their academic career in Pawtucket.

“Another push that we want to do is offer more advanced courses. We’ll work with nearby colleges on how we can connect so that students not only earn high school credits but can also earn college credits,” Royal explained.

Her goal is to double, if not triple, the amount of AP and dual enrollment classes offered at Pawtucket high schools.

Royal may be new to the district, but work on the new high school is still scheduled to be built on the site of McCoy Stadium.

Despite efforts put forth by billionaire Stefan Soloviev to save the stadium, Royal expects construction to begin in January or February of next year.

“Continuing to move forward and are progressing. Looks like we’re going to be pretty close to on time,” she said. “We had a meeting last week, the timeline did not have to be adjusted so we’re right on schedule.”

Last year there were issues at Pawtucket’s newest school — Winters Elementary — including a pipe burst and a backup fire alarm battery that failed.

“I can definitely assure you one of my assistant superintendents has been wonderful in overseeing the process of making sure that Winters does not experience any other hiccups like that,” Royal said.

Royal said she is also committed to community outreach and will be forming a parent advisory committee to get opinions and ideas from parents on what can be improved.