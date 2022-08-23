NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Students at New Bedford public schools will soon have access to new technology.

Superintendent Thomas Anderson announced a $3.8 million investment in laptops and other equipment for schools across the district.

More than 3,000 Chromebooks will be issued to Keith, Normandin and Roosevelt middle school students, according to the district, while another 2,000 Chromebooks are going to various elementary schools to replace older devices.

The district said New Bedford High School will receive 800 laptops and Whaling City Junior/Senior High School will get 100 laptops so that all incoming freshmen will get new computers.

The schools will also get more 65-inch interactive touch screen devices as needed.

Additionally, 1,400 new Wi-Fi access points will be installed to improve internet access in schools and more wireless hotspots will be made available for home internet access.

“Technology’s critical role in teaching and learning is indisputable as the pandemic has shown,” Anderson said in a news release. “These latest upgrades continue our ongoing work to provide access in education for every student – all students get what they need to grow academically and to thrive socially and emotionally.”

The district also said that some schools will get upgrades to their security and surveillance systems.