ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Students and faculty entered the new state-of-the-art, $260 million Attleboro High School for the first time on Monday as the new school year began.

12 News reached out to the school by phone and were told by the principal’s office that things were going smoothly on the first day amid all the excitement.

School officials sent a letter to families and members of the school community last week highlighting some of the changes such as parking, drop-offs, and transportation.

The four-story building will be able to hold 1,725 students. Construction on the historical building began back in 2019.

Demolition of the old school began in April 2022 after serving the Attleboro community for over 50 years.

The school covers 475,000 square feet and comes as the biggest financial project in city history.