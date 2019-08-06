For teachers, summer comes to early end to prepare for school year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WRPI) — As students prepare to trade the beach for the classroom, teachers have been hard at work getting ready to head back to school.

Becky Hillier, a First Grade teacher at Martin Luther King Elementary School, said she and her colleagues spend all of August preparing their classrooms, and themselves, for the start of the school year.

“Everybody thinks we don’t start school until September,” Hillier said. “Well, I have news for everybody, it starts way before that.”

Hillier said she and her fellow teachers are tired of the common misconception that teachers don’t work during the summer.

“We want them to know our jobs are not just from September to June,” she said. “We work all summer. We are always planning. At night, during the day… we are dedicated. We want what’s best for the kids, but we want to make it fun.”

According to Hillier, most classroom expenses come out of their own paychecks. The National Center of Education said teachers nationwide spend an average of $500 of their own money each year on school supplies.

“I’ve definitely spent a lot already,” she said. “But this is every year. I think most teachers spend about $200 to $600 every year.”

But Hillier said this is all to ensure they start the new school year on a positive note.

“With everything that is going on with the city, with the schools, they can look at some of the positive instead of all the negative,” Hillier said. “Look at all the dedicated teachers we do have. We love the kids, want what’s best for them and their future and want them to do well in life.”

Students in Providence head back to school on Sept. 3.