‘Grab and go’ meals still available for RI students learning at home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Students across Rhode Island went back to school on Monday and for some, that meant going to class in person, while others logged on at home for distance learning.

Since many families rely on schools for meals, some districts are offering “grab and go” breakfasts and/or lunches for those in need.

Here’s a list of districts that announced their plans:

Barrington Public Schools

According to a memo to parents, as distance learning continues, “take-home meals” may be picked up at Barrington High School from 9:30–10:30 a.m. with a student ID, student schedule, or report card. Meal pricing is the regular school lunch price and free or reduced if qualified.

Chariho Regional School District

All children enrolled in Chariho schools will receive free meals, regardless of eligibility status, beginning Monday, Sept. 14. This includes students who are enrolled in optional remote learning model or eating at school.

Distance learning meals can be picked up outside Chariho High School from 9:15–10:15 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Coventry Public Schools

Under the National School Breakfast and Lunch Programs, students enrolled in Coventry schools are eligible for the Full Closure Meal Service Model. Parents are encouraged to apply for meal benefits.

The distribution site for pick-up and take-home meals will continue at Capt. Nathan Hale School. Meals will be served twice a week from 11 a.m.–noon on the following days:

Monday: Pick up breakfast and lunch for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Thursday: Pick up breakfast and lunch for Thursday and Friday

Foster-Glocester Regional Schools

According to Foster-Glocester’s Reopening Schools 2020 page, if a student is in need of meals, they are asked to contact the middle school or high school and arrangements can be discussed.

Middletown Public Schools

For students who will be learning remotely throughout the year, the district has a Grab and Go Program.

Both free breakfast and lunch packages will be available for pick-up Monday through Friday from 8–9:30 a.m. at Door P on the Turner Road Side of Gaudet Middle School.

Parents picking up meals without children should bring the child’s five-digit ID# with them.

Providence Public Schools

Providence Public Schools are making “grab and go” meals available to children at eight school sites throughout the city starting on Tuesday.

New this year, the meal packages will also include multiple dinners in addition to breakfasts and lunches.

Meals will be available every Tuesday and Friday, starting Sept. 15.

On Tuesdays, district officials say food distribution will include three breakfasts, three lunches and three dinners. Friday food distribution will include two breakfasts, two lunches and two dinners.

While the meals will be made available to any child under the age of 18, district officials say the distribution times, 2:30–4:30 p.m, are scheduled to accommodate families of distance learners who are not receiving meal service in schools.

Families can show proof of their students’ ID numbers in order to pick up food without their children being present.​ Social distancing measures will be followed.

The eight pick-up are:

Alan Shawn Feinstein Elementary School at 1450 Broad St.

DelSesto Middle School at 152 Springfield St.

Nathan Bishop Middle School at 101 Sessions St.

Nathaniel Greene Middle School at 721 Chalkstone Ave.

Gilbert Stuart Middle School at 188 Princeton Ave.

Esek Hopkins Middle School at 480 Charles St.

Roger Williams Middle School at 278 Thurbers Ave.

Providence Career and Technical Academy/PCTA at 41 Fricker St.

Scituate Public Schools

All students age 18 and under will receive free meals regardless of eligibility status beginning Monday, Sept. 14. This includes students who are eating in school or picking the meals up at an optional remote learning site.

The meals can be picked up at Scituate High School School from 8:30–9:30 am Monday through Friday.

Weekend meals will be distributed on Friday.

Smithfield Public Schools

Families of students who are participating in virtual learning may pick up meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.–noon. at Smithfield High School. Weekend meals will be distributed on Friday.

Students who will be in a hybrid model may pick up a meal as they leave school if they will be at home the next day.

Warwick Public Schools

The School Meals Food Truck will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. All meals will be distributed in the front or back parking lot (depending on the school’s set-up).

Parents should have students with them and wear masks when approaching the back of the food truck.

Woonsocket Public Schools

Beginning on Monday, Sept. 14, Sodexo Food Services, in collaboration with the WED, will be distributing free “Grab and Go” meals to children ages 18 and under.

Each meal site will be set up outside at designated schools, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.