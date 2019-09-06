1  of  2
Eyewitness News caps Back to School Week with Expo, supply drive

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — To help you and your child start off the new school year right, WPRI 12, FOX Providence and The CW Providence is hosting our first Back to School Expo.

Join us Saturday at Warwick Mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and meet local vendors specializing in education, health, and more. You will also meet the Eyewitness News team for prizes, giveaways, and photos!

During the Expo, we’ll also be collecting school supplies. If you’d like to donate you can drop off items at our booth near the center court. Items will be distributed to students in need throughout Rhode Island by Back to School Celebration.

Here are some suggestions for donations:

  • Index cards, Sharpie pens, Highlighters, Erasers, Pencil Sharpeners, Pencils, Ballpoint Pens, Pencil Pouches, Notebooks, Calculators, Calendars, Graph Paper, Folders, Laptop Bags, Lunch Bags, Post-It Notes, Backpacks

The expo caps Eyewitness News’ Back to School Week coverage. In case you missed it, you’ll find some of the stories below, as well as some other back-to-school resources.

BACK TO SCHOOL RESOURCES: In-Depth Coverage | Superintendent Survey | Parent Guide | Back to School Guide | Back to School Expo | Sign Up: Pinpoint Closing Network | Bus Stop Forecast

