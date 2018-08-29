Expert: Credit check on your child should be part of back to school routine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – You bought the markers and the glue sticks and you packed up the backpack. What about running a credit check on your child?

Matt Cullina, the CEO of CyberScout, a Providence-based company that specializes in identity theft protection, says adding an annual credit check to your back to school routine could help protect your kid’s financial future.

“Pull your child’s credit file. See if they have a credit report,” Cullina suggested. “If they’re an underage teen and there’s some sort of credit report, it could be indicative of fraud. There could be other people that have misused their identity.”

According to a recent report by Javelin Strategy and Research, more than 1 million children were victims of identity theft or fraud in 2017.

“We found that kids who had identity theft committed against them obviously, they never used their credit before so it went for years without detection,” Cullina said.

To find out if there’s a credit report on your child, contact the three national credit reporting companies, Experian, Transunion, and Equifax. You’ll need to provide some personal information about your child and yourself.

For kids 13 to 17 years old, the request can be made online at annualcreditreport.com.

The Federal Trade Commission recommends that parents check to see if a child has a credit report by his or her 16th birthday.

“If there’s no credit report, great. It’s kind of a clean bill of health,” Cullina said. “But maybe you walk them through your own [credit report] to show them what it’s like to manage debt and have different accounts and what to look out for.”

If you suspect someone is using your child’s information illegally, contact all three credit reporting agencies to report the issue and file a police report.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.