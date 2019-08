Come out and see what the “Hendricken Experience” is all about!

Mark DeCiccio ’03 graduate and Principal at Bishop Hendricken High School joins us on the show to talk all about their open house, coming up on October 14th.

Bishop Hendricken is a Catholic, all boys, college preparatory school with an enrollment of 875 students, a 12:1 student to faculty ratio, and 22 average class size.