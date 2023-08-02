PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For high school graduates and those who want to go back to school, the clock is ticking to figure out plans for the fall.

The Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) announced it’s holding an open enrollment event at the Providence campus on Friday, August 4, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Organizers described the event as a “simple, one-stop shop” for information on CCRI and how to enroll, as well as scholarship programs to help students pay for school.

CCRI said the event is partially geared toward those who want to start a semester immediately after graduating high school. Those students have access to specific scholarships such as the RI Promise Scholarship, which offers a free online application.

Those who receive that scholarship will earn two years of free tuition, as long as they’re a full-time student and attending CCRI directly out of high school.

Those returning to CCRI after being out of school for a while also have access to scholarships of their own, including the Fresh Start scholarship.