Barrington to kick off school year in style

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Barrington is preparing to kick off the school year in style, after unveiling the brand new $68-million middle school during a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week.

Barrington Superintendent Michael Messore spoke to Eyewitness News about the upcoming school year and how excited the community is.

“We’re very excited about the opening of school on Tuesday,” Messore said. “What this school really features is flexible learning spaces for our students and teachers and that’s been one of the focuses in curriculum in our district.”

The new facility replaces the decades-old middle school, offering a stadium seat theater, top-of-the-line security systems and class technology rivaling many college campuses.

“I will also say it has one of the top security systems for schools in the state that has been integrated in this building,” Messore said. “In fact, it is state-of-the-art for Rhode Island. I think students will be excited to return to school.”

Dr. Messore said he wants students and parents to know the teachers are very excited for the upcoming year.

“We’ve gone through extensive training introducing some new curriculum to Barrington middle school which I think will also be exciting for our students. The school is open, ready to go and that’s what we’re mostly excited about. It’s going to be a great school year not just for Barrington middle school but Barrington public schools.”

Students in Barrington return to schools Tuesday, Sept. 3.

