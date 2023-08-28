BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Students in Barrington are the first to return to the classroom on Monday.

Superintendent Michael Messore says while he is excited to see everyone, it seems each year that passes there are more students for the town to serve.

That’s why he told 12 News he is keen to secure funds to expand the space the district can offer students.

Last month, Barrington Town Councilors voted unanimously to approve placing a measure regarding school funding on November’s special election ballot. The question will ask residents to approve a $250 million school construction bond.

In the meantime, Messore said they are doing what they can.

“We capture every square footage of space in our elementary schools for our staff and students to use. In fact, one of our elementary schools has a two-room modular and in the next month we’ll be bringing on a four-room modular to accommodate the needs at the elementary school,” Messore explained.

Messore said they are currently in the design phase for the potential new school, as well as determining whether some schools could be remodeled instead.

There will also be some changes in place for the new school year, including 8th graders being able to receive a full year of Spanish or French class.

World languages had previously only been a part-time class for middle schoolers, but now they can receive a high school credit for taking the class.

Another change is the departure of Primrose Hill School Principal Coleen Smith. Someone has filled the position in the interim and Messore hopes to have someone in the chair permanently in the next month or so.

