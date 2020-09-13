Back to School: What you need to know as RI students start new year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Public school students across Rhode Island head back to school on Monday but for many, it may not have that usual first-day-of-school feel.

While some children will be back in the classroom for the first time since March, others will pick up where they left off at the end of last year with distance learning, albeit with new teachers and curriculum.

All this week, 12 News Now This Morning will bring you in-depth, up-to-date coverage to help you and your family navigate an unprecedented school year.

With the exception of Providence and Central Falls, districts across Rhode Island were given the go-ahead to begin the new school year with full in-person learning. However, many districts have elected to ease into it using a hybrid model they created, keeping at least some children at home and bringing them back gradually or in alternating fashion.

All parents have the option for their children to learn remotely instead of in person, no matter their district’s plan.

Walk-throughs were conducted at every school building in Rhode Island to make sure COVID-19 regulations were followed and they’re safe to welcome back students and teachers.

The state has created an “education operations center” to ensure their response to any positive COVID-19 cases is quick and effective. The new center ─ dubbed EDOC ─ is staffed by a variety of state agencies and the R.I. National Guard.

Students and teachers will be tested through a new system separate from the rest of the state’s testing. Those sites will have a daily capacity of 4,000 PCR tests, which have a turnaround time of roughly 48 hours, and 1,200 rapid tests.

The testing sites, dedicated to K-12 students and school staff, are located in Providence, Lincoln, Cranston, Pawtucket, Woonsocket, West Warwick, East Providence, Westerly, North Kingstown, Richmond, Newport and Smithfield.

A separate contract-tracing system has also been mobilized to handle case investigations at both public and private schools statewide. The state has designated 50 contact tracers to mitigate any cases that arise and ensure all close contacts are notified and told to self-quarantine.

A close contact, according to Dr. Jim McDonald, the R.I. Department of Health’s medical director, is someone who was in close proximity to an infected person for 15 minutes or longer.

In an effort to address any concerns and help students, teachers and parents prepare for the start of school, Gov. Gina Raimondo and R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green hosted a series of online forums with health and education experts.

Raimondo urges students and teachers to download the CRUSH COVID RI app, which can help keep track of day-to-day symptoms. It also sends a push alert to remind users to screen themselves each day.

Lunchtime will be very different this year, with the traditional cafeteria setup not being a feasible option. Trays of food will be replaced by pre-packaged meals, and students may be eating in a classroom or other location to help maintain social distancing.

When it comes to busing, school districts have had to make adjustments in order to comply with the state’s mandates, which call for a significant reduction in the overall capacity of each bus. Raimondo also said pick-up and drop-off locations will be different from years past to prevent overcrowding.

The state has secured federal funding for districts to hire additional custodians, who will continuously clean high-touch surfaces throughout the day. That funding will also allow the districts to purchase PPE, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, digital thermometers and air filtration systems, among other supplies.

In terms of school sports, the state is allowing most outdoor sports to hold their season as planned, with minimal to moderate modifications.

Football and volleyball will not play at first, but the state may allow them to have a second fall season in the spring, which would be a floating season that can be pushed to a later date.

Volleyball is unable to play because it is indoors and all of the players must touch the same ball, the state decided, while football cannot play because it requires close contact through blocking and tackling.

