PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A back to school vaccination clinic will be held in Providence on Saturday morning.

Council President John Igliozzi and Councilwoman Mary Kay Harris will join Providence Schools Superintendent Doctor Javier Montanez for the clinic.

The event will be held at the Providence Career And Technical Academy starting at 11 a.m.

Eligible students ages 12 and up are encouraged to get vaccinated.

Appointments can be made at vaccinateri.org.