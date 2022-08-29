EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As students head back to school this fall, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging parents and teachers to remain vigilant when it comes to safety.

The first “hidden hazard” to consider, according to the CPSC, regards students’ backpacks.

The CPSC estimates that, between 2019 and 2021, there were an estimated 1,200 backpack-related injuries treated in emergency rooms annually. Those students were all under the age of 19.

When it comes to younger children, the CPSC suggests parents and teachers keep a close eye on what they’re wearing, since it can get caught in playground equipment during recess.

The CPSC said there were an estimated 155,900 playground-related injuries in children under the age of 16 between 2019 and 2021.

For high schoolers, the CPSC expressed the importance of ensuring students and teachers are taking the proper precautions during chemistry experiments.

The CPSC recommends parents address any concerns with their child’s science teacher when it comes to classroom experiments.

For parents whose children bike to school, the CPSC stresses the importance of wearing a helmet while riding. It’s also important for riders to wear reflective clothing and consider installing a bell or horn on their handlebars to alert others to their presence.