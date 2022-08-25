PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Students and families gathered at a Providence elementary school to celebrate the upcoming first day of school.

The Back to School community event is one of several hosted by Providence Public Schools. On Wednesday, families enjoyed carnival games, cotton candy, ice cream, and music at Mary Fogarty Elementary School.

Principal Courtney Monterecy told 12 News they started doing the yearly event in 2014. They did not host it in 2020 due to the pandemic, however.

“We’re heading into the school year with a very positive outlook,” Monterecy said. “It’s a brand new start. We’re hopefully putting COVID in the rearview mirror. We have a lot of new staff. We have a lot of new initiatives.”