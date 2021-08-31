As kids head back to school, the Better Business Bureau urges families to talk internet safety

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With students across Rhode Island returning to the classroom, the Better Business Bureau says now’s the time for parents to talk with their kids about internet safety.

BBB’s Paula Fleming tells 12 News that, if the district provides the student with a computer to use, it’s important that they follow the guidelines set by the school when using the device.

“Technology is wonderful, but we have to make sure that the technology we’re using is secure and we know who we’re dealing with on the other end of that technology,” Fleming said.

The best thing a parent can do, Fleming said, is to review the guidelines with their children so they’re clear on the expectations.

“The schools clean these laptops … and you don’t want to just download anything on those devices,” she said.

Enabling parental controls can also be helpful, according to Fleming.

“Android iOS and web browsers often times offer built in features that allow parents to monitor their child’s online activities,” Fleming said.

When it comes to social media, Fleming said it’s important for parents to keep track of what their child is doing and who they’re talking with.

“It’s important that they realize that they shouldn’t be accepting just anyone on their social media accounts,” Fleming said.

When it comes to making a social media post, she advised students avoid tagging their locations.

“‘Geotagging,’ while it’s a great method to keep track of your child, I think it should be between the parent and the child and not necessarily the entire public,” Fleming said. “It’s very concerning, you just don’t know who’s looking at that information. If you have any young child and anyone can see exactly where they’re at any time, I don’t think it’s exactly safe.”

Just like adults, children also receive spam or junk emails, Fleming said, which means parents should teach them about phishing, ransomware and other online threats.

“Since they don’t have much experience online, this is an opportunity for parents to talk about [it],” she said.

Fleming also said it’s important to know what applications your kids are downloading. She said even if it’s a free application, it’s not always safe.

Here’s some additional internet safety resources from BBB: