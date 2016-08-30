All eyes on East Greenwich school start times this year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – School officials across Rhode Island will have their eyes on East Greenwich this year as the already high-performing district moves to later school start times for middle and high school students as part of an effort to further improve outcomes.

When the new academic year begins Wednesday, East Greenwich High School will open at 8 a.m., a full 30 minutes later than 2015 and one of the latest start times of any public high school in the state. Middle school start times have also been pushed to 8 a.m.

It’s a change Supt. Dr. Victor Mercurio says is grounded in research – some of which was conducted by experts who happen to be from East Greenwich – that suggests middle school and high school classes should begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m in order to encourage teenagers to get at least eight hours of sleep a night.

“The research is clear,” Mercurio said in an interview. “If students get more sleep and get better sleep, they are going to do better.”

Mercurio said the later start times for older students – elementary school classes will begin at 8:50 a.m. – will cost the 2,500-student district an additional $90,000 annually due to busing logistics, but he argued the town will get the bang for its buck.

He said East Greenwich officials were convinced to push back start times after visiting and speaking with school leaders in Sharon, Massachusetts, a town that moved its high school start time from 7:20 a.m. to 8:05 a.m. in 2010. Officials there claim tardiness has dropped and student performance has improved.

Although East Greenwich will be the first public district in Rhode Island to change its start times based on sleep research, Mercurio said he’s confident it won’t be the last.

Barrington officials have already said they intend to alter start times during the 2017-18 school year. In an Eyewitness News survey of every superintendent in Rhode Island, the school chiefs in Cumberland and Narragansett each said they would also like to pursue changes.

“By pushing back the start of school to 8:30 a.m., students will get more sleep,” Cumberland Supt. Robert Mitchell, whose town’s high school begins classes at 7:15 a.m., said. “Countless studies have shown that there are impressive improvements in academic performance, attendance, tardiness, behavior issues, reduction in car accidents, etc.”

In Narragansett, outgoing Supt. Katherine Sipala said she would like to change start times, but “without a high expense to the district and with agreement from all parties.”

“That is not as simple as it may seem, as it involves changing bus runs for middle schoolers, which would put younger children on the same bus as older children, making interscholastic sports start times later, and changing the elementary school day times, hopefully to earlier,” she said.

Mercurio said budget constraints will always be a concern for most communities, but “like everything else, it goes back to your core values.”

“I find it hard to believe that we wouldn’t all be at that place at some point,” he said.

