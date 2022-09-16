EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Department of Education released this year’s list of National Blue Ribbon schools, and three Rhode Island schools made the list among 297 in the country.

Those schools are Barrington High School, Captain Isaac Paine Elementary School in Foster, and Fort Barton School in Tiverton.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children.”

The department says the recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs,” Cardona continued. “These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”