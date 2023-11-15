Lia Block is set to enter the 2024 season of the F1 Academy, racing with ART Grand Prix and representing Williams.

Formula 1 last year established the all-female racing series as a driver development program for young female racers, with the aim of helping prepare them for higher levels of racing including potentially F1.

The series held its inaugural season in 2023, and for the 2024 season each F1 team will support at least one driver. Block will be joined at ART Grand Prix by McLaren junior Bianca Bustamante.

Block is only 17 years old but has extensive experience across numerous disciplines, including karting, stage rally, and rallycross. Among her accomplishments is taking the title in the 2023 American Rally Association Open Two-Wheel Drive class, which made her the youngest champion in the history of ARA.

She has also driven many of the wild vehicles built for her father, Ken Block, including most recently the 1,400-hp Hoonipigasus based on the Porsche 911 at Pikes Peak.

Her entry in the F1 Academy will be her first full season of open-wheel racing. According to Williams, she has already started testing in open-wheel race cars.

The 2024 season of the F1 Academy will have seven rounds starting in Saudi Arabia and following in Miami, Florida; Barcelona, Spain; Zandvoort, Netherlands; Singapore; Qatar; and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The inaugural season was won by Marta Garcia driving for Prema Racing.

Related Articles