The Volvo EX30 compact crossover EV won’t just be smaller. It will also be vastly simplified in its interface, Volvo revealed Wednesday.

With no separate gauge cluster, the EX30 will, like the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, shift all displays to a single screen. On it, speed and charging levels will be among the pieces of information near the top, while navigation, media, and other controls will be below, with a “contextual bar” helping the driver see important items.

Volvo EX30 interior and interface

As if that doesn’t sound simple enough already, the screen will offer a “calm” view that strips out all but vital info—and helps with night drives, Volvo says. It made no mention of a supplementary head-up display.

Like in other models from the brand, the screen system is built around Google, but Volvo says it will be the first of its models to offer wireless Apple CarPlay.

Fewer screens allows a feeling of spaciousness, it says, with a choice from four different interior themes, including one using recycled denim. Storage will include a sliding center console with a lower tunnel allowing a space for smaller items. Rear riders get a slide-out storage box.

One of the most noteworthy features is a soundbar for the Harman Kardon audio system, that includes multiple speakers and spans the full width of the area under the windshield. Volvo says there’s no need for door speakers, which frees up space for more storage.

Volvo EX30 interior storage

The EX30 follows Volvo’s new nomenclature for SUVs, as started with the upcoming EX90 SUV that will be made in the U.S. starting next year, considering a recent production delay. Volvo has said that the EX30 will have the lowest carbon footprint of any production Volvo to date—with increased recycled materials and renewable manufacturing energy contributing to a 25% reduction in lifecycle carbon emissions versus the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge EVs.

Those models boast improved efficiency for 2024 partly due to a new Volvo-designed-and-built rear motor system, accompanying a new emphasis on rear-wheel drive and, in some versions, updated battery cells. It hasn’t revealed what altogether powers the EX30, but a report suggested that internationally there will be two battery pack choices, including a 51-kwh LFP pack or a 69-kwh NMC pack.

Volvo has already confirmed that this model will be fully revealed June 7, will be U.S.-bound, and will be available that same day for U.S. reservations.

