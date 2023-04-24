Even though the current 992-generation Porsche 911 is close to reaching the midway point in its lifecycle, Porsche still builds a racing version based on the previous 991 generation. It’s called the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport, and it has been available to customer teams since 2019. It recently received an upgrade package that makes it even more competitive on the racetrack.

When developing the upgrade package, which is known as the Evo kit, Porsche focused on improving the aerodynamic efficiency and ensuring a more consistent performance over longer distances.

The biggest change is the new fenders, which have grown from from 10.5 to 12 inches wide at the front and 12.5 to 13 inches wide at the rear. This allowed Porsche to fit wider 18-inch wheels.

There’s also a revision for the dampers, which according to Porsche helps to reduce tire wear and should therefore help to deliver more consistent lap times.

2023 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport race car

For the aerodynamics, the front fascia has been revised and features new designs for the air intakes and brake cooling ducts. It’s joined at the front by a new design for the splitter and hood. These work in combination with new designs for the side sills and a Gurney flap on the rear wing that’s both a new design and positioned higher than before. The rear fascia also features larger vents to help improve cooling of the brakes and powertrain.

No change has been made to the powertrain. It’s the same twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-6 that powered the road-going 911 GT2 RS, where it was rated a peak 690 hp.

The 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is aimed at track enthusiasts and competitors in clubsport-style events, such as the races organized by Porsche Club of America. However, it’s also eligible for GT2 competition with some minor mods, including the GT2 series sanctioned by the SRO.

