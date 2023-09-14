Mini used last week’s 2023 Munich auto show to present a redesigned Countryman that’s scheduled to go on sale next year, likely as a 2025 model.

Noticeably missing was the fiery John Cooper Works Countryman, though Mini has indicated that it isn’t too far away by taking to X this week to post some revealing teaser shots.

No specifications were included but Mini said to expect a “whole lot of horsepower.”

The outgoing JCW Countryman makes do with 301 hp from a 2.0-liter turbo-4, and the new model’s power levels should be in the same vicinity. An 8-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system should complete the drivetrain.

X post by Mini on Sept. 11, 2023

The outgoing model’s other performance tweaks should also carry over, including a sport-tuned suspension, uprated brakes, quicker steering, and a limited-slip differential.

The teaser shots also reveal some of the unique styling treatments that will be applied to the latest JCW Countryman. These include checkered flag motifs and “JCW” badges.

The Countryman was shown in Munich in two planned electric grades: a Countryman E with 188 hp and a sportier Countryman SE with 308 hp. Mini is planning electric John Cooper Works grades of its vehicles, so it’s possible there will be an electric JCW Countryman at some point.

Mini also showed the redesigned Cooper hatch in Munich, also in electric guise. An electric JCW version of the hatch is planned and has already been spotted testing.

Related Articles