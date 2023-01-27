Comedian and television personality Jay Leno has revealed he suffered multiple injuries in a motorcycle crash in mid-January.

The crash comes after Leno was taken to the hospital last November after a fire broke out in a car he was working on, burning his face and hands.

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review Journal published on Thursday, Leno said he broke his collarbone and two ribs, and cracked both kneecaps after he was knocked off his motorcycle in a somewhat bizarre crash.

Leno said he was riding a 1940 Indian when he noticed the smell of gas. He then turned down a side street and attempted to cross a parking lot that had a wire strung across it without any warning sign, such as a flag hanging on it. Leno said he didn’t see the wire until it was too late. He rode straight into it and was knocked to the ground. He also said the motorcycle kept going after he was knocked off.

Leno said he previously didn’t mention the motorcycle crash because of the huge coverage his previous fire injury caused.

“You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free,” Leno said in his interview with the Las Vegas Review Journal. “After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down.”

The fire injury was caused when Leno was sprayed with fuel while working on a 1907 White Steam Car in his garage. A pilot light caused the fire to start and Leno suffered some third-degree burns as a result.

Despite the latest injury, the 72-year-old said he was “OK” and would be “working this weekend.”

