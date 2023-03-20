Ford is recalling the 2013-2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ mid-size sedans for front brake hoses that can rupture and cause a brake fluid leak that results in a brake failure, the NHTSA disclosed last week.

The widespread recall affects 1,280,726 sedans in the U.S., and another 84,000 units in Canada and Mexico. The recall does not include Fusion hybrid or Energi plug-in hybrid vehicles.

A ruptured brake hose will cause a progressive leaking of brake fluid, Ford said in paperwork filed with the NHTSA. The driver may feel more brake pedal travel, as if pressing the brake through the floor, and the car may not brake as expected or intended. The brake fluid warning light should illuminate if there is a leak. Ford estimates that 2% of the recall population is afflicted with the problem.

Ford said it was aware of one crash related to the issue, but no injuries.

Owners will be notified by mail as early as April 17, and instructed to take their car to a Ford or Lincoln dealer. The service center will replace the faulty front brake hoses with new hoses that “have a revised braid material.” There will be no charge to owners, and Ford will reimburse owners who had the work done prior to the recall, through August 31, 2023.

For more info, contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or visit Ford’s recall website.

