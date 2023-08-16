Fisker is joining a growing cadre of automakers offering Tesla Supercharger access and making plans to add Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) port.

An agreement with Tesla will allow access to the Supercharger network, the company explained in a press release. Customers with EVs that have the current Combined Charging Standard (CCS) port will be able to access Supercharger stations through an adapter that will be available in the first quarter of 2025, essentially a year behind what other brands have committed to.

“Fisker will later update vehicle engineering to include a NACS inlet,” the release said, without detailing a specific timeline or which models will get the NACS port. Fisker did say that will provide CCS adapters for vehicles with NACS ports.

L to R: Fisker Ocean Force E, Pear, Alaska, and Ronin prototypes

Having only recently begun deliveries of its first production model, the Ocean electric SUV, Fisker earlier this month rolled out a preview of its full product plan. After the Ocean, the $29,900 Pear is next, with a scheduled launch in 2024. The Pear is slated to be built by Foxconn in Ohio, but Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker said recently that a deal with the contract manufacturer hasn’t been finalized, so that launch might be delayed.

If the Pear rolls out on schedule, it will be ahead of Fisker’s timeline for integrating Tesla charging compatibility. So native Tesla charging support may come with the other two models Fisker showed recently—the Alaska pickup or Ronin convertible—or a revamped version of the Ocean.

Fisker Ronin

The charging agreement may come as a bit of a surprise to those who have tracked the two companies over the long run, as Tesla and Fisker have appeared adversaries at times. The previous iteration of Fisker, Fisker Automotive, once faced a lawsuit from Tesla in which Henrik Fisker was alleged to have used information about Tesla’s future product—which became the Model S—while planning Fisker’s own vehicles. The current Fisker company, Fisker Inc., rose amid booming EV investment as Tesla stock surged and Tesla started to prove naysayers wrong with its Model 3 production ramp.

A long list of automakers have now committed to NACS in a landslide that started in May with a joint announcement between Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The list also includes GM, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan Polestar, Rivian, and Volvo.

