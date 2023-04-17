The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 isn’t even in production yet and a Bison variant has all been but confirmed.

On Saturday at the media drive for the 2023 Colorado ZR2, Chevrolet rolled a camouflaged prototype of the upcoming Colorado ZR2 Bison into the parking lot of Hall Racing USA.

Chevrolet spokespeople were tight-lipped about the prototype. The body was under heavy camouflage, but upgrades from American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) were clearly visible.

Checrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison teased

The ZR2 Bison rode on 17-inch AEV wheels wrapped in 35-inch Goodyear DuraTrac all-terrain tires. Notably, these tires are not only larger in size than the 33-inch tires on the 2023 Colorado ZR2, but also different. The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 rolls on Goodyear Territory Mud Terrain tires.

Checrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison teased

The Bison features a new fuel-tank skid plate and beefed-up versions of the other skid plates, all likely from AEV, plus rear bumper recovery hooks that are also probably AEV parts. Hydraulic bump stops sported Chevrolet Performance labeling. The prototype shown had the spare tire mounted on a bracket in the bed against the back of the cab.

Checrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison teased Checrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison teased Checrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison teased Checrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison teased

The prototype’s driveshaft was aluminum like the standard ZR2, not steel like the available upgrade for the ZR2 from Chevrolet Performance Parts.

Checrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison teased Checrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison teased

Inside, the Bison prototype featured a model-specific cloth seat pattern. The dashboard, trim, yellow stitching, and controls all matched what’s found in the standard ZR2 that is about to head into production.

The previous-generation Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison proved to be so popular that AEV had to boost production to meet demand. It’s unclear when the new Colorado ZR2 Bison will arrive, but the ZR2 Bison lineup is growing with the addition of the 2024 Silverado 2500 HD ZR2 Bison shown last week.

Related Articles