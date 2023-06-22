The 2024 Toyota GR86 returns for another model year with a new performance package and a special edition.

For 2024, a Trueno Edition joins the sports coupe lineup, commemorating the 40th anniversary of the launch of a car that helped inspire the GR86. Sold from 1984-1987 as the Sprinter Trueno in Japan, and as the Corolla Sport GT-S in the U.S., this was the sportiest version of the rear-wheel-drive Toyota AE86 platform.

While technically an economy car, not a sports car, the AE86 was prized by enthusiasts for its nimble handling, tunable engines, and affordability. The AE86 Sprinter Trueno also helped popularize drifting via the manga and anime “Initial D.” Hence the “86” in GR86.

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

Based on the GR86 Premium grade, the Trueno Edition takes the AE86 references further by replicating the 1980s car’s signature two-tone look with a black hood, black door handles, mirror caps, side graphics, and a black spoiler against white or red paint. The special edition also gets black metallic 18-inch wheels.

The Trueno Edition also gets suede seats with red leather trim, red stitching for the shifter boot and steering wheel, and an eight-speaker audio system.

Standard on the Trueno Edition, and optional on other 2024 GR86 models, a new performance package adds ZF Sachs dampers and Brembo brakes, the latter with four-piston front and two-piston rear calipers. It can also be retrofitted to any 2022 or 2023 GR86 with 18-inch wheels.

2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition

The sole available engine remains a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter flat-4 making 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. That power is sent to the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Toyota quotes 0-60 mph times of 6.1 seconds for the manual and 6.6 seconds for the automatic. A Torsen limited-slip differential is standard.

Driver-assist features are also now available with the manual transmission as well as the automatic. The list includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams. Because it’s twinned with the Subaru BRZ, the GR86 uses Subaru’s camera-based safety suite.

Production of the 2024 Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition will be limited to 860 units for the U.S. market (just like the 2023’s Special Edition model), with deliveries scheduled to start this winter. Pricing for all 2024 GR86 models will be revealed at a later date.

