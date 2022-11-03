Ford on Thursday introduced a new version of its Transit van that embraces the whole van life culture.

It’s called the Transit Trail, and it arrives for the 2023 model year with a starting price of $65,975, before destination.

The Transit Trail has been designed for adventure straight from the factory, and includes 3.5 inches of extra ground clearance to ensure those adventures can happen in rougher terrain than just the campsite parking spot. Modifications include 30.5-inch Goodyear Wrangler Workhorse all-terrain tires wrapped around 16-inch wheels, wheel arch cladding, and a 2.8-inch wider track. Slider-style driver- and passenger-side steps are also included.

Buyers will be able to choose from medium- and high-roof bodies, as well as an extended-length high-roof body that provides up to 14 feet of cargo floor length and 487 cubic feet of storage. Ford also positions drillable areas specifically for cabinetry, shelving, and bed installations that the buyer may want to add to suit their needs.

2023 Ford Transit Trail

The powertrain is a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 that delivers 310 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to a 10-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system. A Heavy-Duty Trailer Package makes towing up to 6,500 lb possible.

The camper-van market has some untapped potential, especially as there are so few options available straight from the factory. Of course, camper-van conversions have become a DIY trend, and many third-party upfitters build motorhomes using van chassis cabs as starting points.

Ford itself added Motorhome, RV, and Adventure Prep Packages via the Ford Upfits program, but the turnkey Transit Trail might appeal to a wider range of outdoorsy customers. Since it’s based on Ford’s popular Transit, there’s also an established network of upfitters and interior installers available for more specialized upgrades.

The Transit Trail is built at the Transit’s plant in Kansas City, Missouri. This is the only update confirmed for the 2023 Transit so far; the van was refreshed for the 2021 model year, with the electric E-Transit van joining the lineup for 2022.

